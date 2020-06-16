Election date to be announced during the week - Gazette with the Preferential numbers to be issued tomorrow

The members of the Election Commission have agreed to announce the Election date during this week.



Meanwhile, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the gazette notification containing the preferential numbers will be issued tomorrow.

A special discussion was held today to determine the date of the general election and the details.

Reports stated that the discussion between members of the commission began at about 11.10 am

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, Prof Ratnajeevan Hoole, President's Counsel Nalin Abeysekera and the Secretary of the Election Commission H.A.P. Herath and Additional Elections Commissioner Rasika Peiris, met today.

The discussion was mainly to focus on the gazette announcement of the preferential numbers of candidates contesting the general election and the date of the next election.