India's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is showing symptoms of Coronavirus, is due to be tested tomorrow for the coronavirus infection.

51-year-old Kejriwal had to cancel all his official duties yesterday evening.

As a result, there is a risk that the fight against the Covid-19 virus in Delhi will be hampered.

The number of coronavirus infections in India has exceeded 256,000 and 7135 deaths have been reported.