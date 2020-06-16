Protest against not giving Rs. 5,000 allowance to 48 families - Two farmers protest on top of the Samurdhi office roof (Video)

Two farmers in Dimbulagala staged a protest on top of the roof of the Samurdhi office this evening protesting against the government's grant of Rs.5,000 not been given to them.

The two farmers stated that 650 farmer families live in their Grama Seva Divisions and that 602 of them have been paid the Rs. 5,000 from the government. However, 48 families have not been given the 5000 allowance. And the two farmers stated that they will protest on behalf of their families until they receive the allowance.

Our correspondent stated that the others who did not receive the 5,000 rupees were also protesting in front of the Samurdhi office and supporting the two protestors on the roof of the Samurdhi office.

Ven. Henanigala Chullapanthakalankara Thero of Dimbulagala came to this location and after informing the relevant authorities of Dimbulagala Divisional Secretariat including the divisional secretary about the injustice done to the people by telephone, the farmers dispersed when a meeting was promised by the Dimbulagala Divisional secretary with the farmers who were not provided the grant.

The protest ended with the promise of the Dimbulagala Divisional Secretary.

Our correspondent made a telephone inquiry from the Dimbulagala Divisional Secretary P.T.M. Irrfan and he said that that all 48 farmer families have been included in the list of compensation for crop failure due to insects and that they have not been paid since the money has not been received from the government and once the funds are received the 5000 allowance will be given to them immediately.