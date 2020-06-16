Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,842

Seven (07) more Navy personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Therefore, the country total has increased to 1,842 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-08 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,842
Recovered and discharged – 990
Patients under medical care – 841
New Cases for the day – 07*
Observation in Hospitals – 41
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 76,957