Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,849

Seven (07) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

14 persons have been reported today so far. Ten covid-19 positive persons were from the Navy and four were returnees from Chennai.

The country total has increased to 1,849 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-08 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,849



Recovered and discharged – 990

Patients under medical care – 850

New Cases for the day – 14*

Observation in Hospitals – 41

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 76,957