A+24+hour+water+cut+from+8.00+am+tomorrow+in+Athurugiriya+and+several+surrounding+areas+

The Water Supply and Drainage Board says that a 24 hour water cut will be imposed in several areas including Athurugiriya tomorrow.



The 24 hour water cut will be imposed from 8.00 am tomorrow (June 09) in Athurugiriya, Millennium City, Oruwala and Pore.



The water cut will be imposed from 8.00am on Tuesday 9th June to 8.00am on Wednesday 10th June.