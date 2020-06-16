Advisory for Strong Wind and Rough seas issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre at 03.30 p.m. 08 June 2020 for the period until 03.30 p.m. 09 June 2020



The deep and shallow sea areas extending from Balapitiya to Trincomalee via Colombo and Kankasanturai and from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough attimes as the wind speed can increased up to (50-60) kmph at times.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.



Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.