Sri Lanka's first ever Technology Faculty handed over to the students (Photos)

The Faculty of Technology of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka's first and largest Technology Faculty built by the Government at a cost of Rs. 3 billion was hand over to the students today.

This was under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

A special commemorative stamp was issued to mark the opening of the new Faculty of Technology.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena handed over the first day's cover to the Prime Minister and the Chief Prelate of the Kotte Sri Kalyana Samgri Dharma Sabhawa and Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, most Venerable Dr. Iththepane Dhammlankara Thera.