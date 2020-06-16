49+coronavirus+patients+recovered+today

The total number of patients recovered from COVID-19 rose to 990 in the country after 49 patients were discharged today.

The Epidemiology Unit sated that another 834 patients are still kept under medical observation.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus patients in the country has increased to 1842.

At the same time, Director of the Epidemiology Unit Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said the reporting of new patients from the Welisara Navy camp has been on the decline.

He also said that PCR tests have been done on all the members of the Welisara Navy camp.

Meanwhile, the Government has extended the deadline for all categories of visas issued for all foreigners in the country from June 11th to July 11th due to the coronavirus epidemic.