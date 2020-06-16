T-56+weapon+found+in+Minuwangoda+owned+by+an+underworld+gangster+Makilangamuwe+Sanjeeva+who+is+prison

It has been revealed that a T-56 rifle and four magazines that was thrown off from a van in Minuwangoda - Padauduwana area, was owned by an underworld gangster Makilangamuwe Sanjeeva who is prison.

The van was being checked by a group of police officers who were on duty at the Kehelbaddara junction on the Udugampola-Kotugoda road yesterday, when the suspects had taken off.

The driver of the vehicle had thrown the firearm and the magazines to the road in the Pattuwana area. The police state that the driver has also been taken into custody.

He has been identified as a 47-year-old resident of Dhabare Mawatha in Narahenpita.

Investigations have revealed that the weapon was handed over to the van driver by Makilangamuwe Sanjeewa through another suspect.

The court has permitted the police to detain the driver for 24 hours and interrogate him.

The murder of underworld member Nishantha Ajith Kumara alias Kalu Ajith in the Mahawatta area in Ja-ela, was carried out exactly one year ago based on a contract given by Makilangamuwe Sanjeewa.

Police suspect that the weapon and four magazines have been sent to Minuwangoda to assassinate an underworld leader who would come for the annual alms giving of Kalu Ajith.

The Gampaha police are conducting a lengthy investigation into the incident, and the attention of the investigating officers has been drawn to how the underworld member Makilangamuwe Sanjeewa, who is currently in remand custody, is receiving money and the operations being operated by him while at the prison.