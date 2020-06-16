Former UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that the Working Committee has decided to take disciplinary action against another group of UNP members.

He was speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today.

Prior to the commencement of the UNP Working Committee meeting, a discussion was held between party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and trade union leaders in the auditorium of the party headquarters.

Leader of the Opposition Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed his views to the trade union leaders who were present.

As he was preparing to leave, several trade union leaders representing the Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya questioned about some of the demands that were not fulfilled by the party and there was a tensed situation

However, UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe left the place stating that he has to attend a meeting of the Working Committee.

General Secretary of the UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that the party working committee has decided to take disciplinary action against the UNP members as well as other members of the party.

Also, all the candidates for the forthcoming General Election nominated through the Samagi Jana Balavegaya have been summoned to Colombo.

This was by its leader Sajith Premadasa.

Meanwhile Colombo High Court Judge Amali Ranaweera today ordered the postponement of the decision to suspend the party membership of 99 UNP members including former deputy leader Sajith Premadasa, until the 15th.

The lawyer appearing on behalf of Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya requested the court to issue an injunction order today.

However, the judge said that a unilateral decision cannot be made and ordered the defendant to file objections before 12 noon on Friday.