A decision to dissolve the Minneapolis Police Department that was responsible for George Floyd's death

Protests were held throughout the United States for the 13th day in support of George Floyd, a black man who was strangled to death by a white police officer.

Also, the city council, which decided to dissolve the Minneapolis Police Department that was responsible for the incident, said it was building a new model for public safety.

There are rallies around the world protesting against the death of George Floyd and racism in general.

Protesters in Britain have thrown down a statue of Edward Colston, a notorious slave trader, that was built after a similar protest in Bristol in 1895.