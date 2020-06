Chairman of the Avant Garde Company, Nissanka Senadhipathi states that the main reason for the loss of GSP plus for Sri Lanka is the illegal fishing business conducted by a private secretary of former Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

This was while he was giving evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate incidents of political revenge

Meanwhile, former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa had also been summoned to give evidence before the commission.