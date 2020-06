Due to the fertilizer shortages for the crops, farmers are facing great difficulties these days.

Farmers in Minipe Farmer's Colony had to go home without fertilizer for the third day.

Farmers in Dambulla also complained that they were not provided with adequate fertilizer.

Meanwhile, on the directive by the President to look into the shortage of fertilizer, the Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage joined the inspection of the Dambulla fertilizer centre.