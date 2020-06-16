Weather Update - 09 June - Showers in four provinces

Department of Meteorology announces that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.
Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slope of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.
