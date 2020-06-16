Health+guidelines+for+conducting+the+Elections+amidst+the+COVID-19+outbreak

The Ministry of Health has issued a series of guidelines on holding the General Election under the Covid Nineteen pandemic.

These include the conduct of election promotional meetings, distribution of campaign materials, training sessions for election offices, inspection and packing of ballot papers in the district election process, as well as guidelines for conducting postal elections.

The guidelines also cover the use of ballot papers, polling centers, conducting polling in quarantine centers, transportation of ballot boxes to counting centers and the issuing of results.



Click here for the guidelines