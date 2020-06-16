Special+discussion+regarding+postal+services+on+Saturday+

A special discussion will be held this afternoon to discuss further the decision to temporarily close post offices on Saturdays.
The postal administration authorities including the Minister in charge of the subject Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, the Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne and all postal unions will meet for this discussion.
The Post Master General told our news team that the postal department will also focus on other issues faced by them during this discussion.
