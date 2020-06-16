The gazette notification with the preferential numbers of the candidates for the upcoming general election is scheduled to be announced today.
Election Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the date of the general election will be announced within this week.
Election commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya stated that accordingly the preferential numbers of candidates will be given to the respective districts today.
