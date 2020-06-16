Bohra+spiritual+leader+from+India+will+undergo+quarantine+process+in+Sri+Lanka+

The government says that by permitting the 45 followers of Bohra, including Saidna Saifuddin, a Bohra spiritual leader from India to visit Sri Lanka will not violate the health guidelines established in the country.

Speaking to the Hiru news team, Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage, Additional Secretary to the President on External Relations stated that the willingness of such a religious leader to visit Sri Lanka will create confidence in the Government of Sri Lanka and the health system in Sri Lanka.

The Bohra spiritual leader and the team is due to arrive in Sri Lanka on the 20.