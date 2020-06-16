If the Frontline Socialist Party violates the restraining order, law will be implemented - Police Spokesperson

Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court issued a restraining order against holding a protest demonstration near the US Embassy by the Frontline Socialist Party (Peratugami Samajawadhi Pakshaya).

They have organized the demonstration in connection with the protests against racism that have arisen over the death of an unarmed black man by a white police officer in America.

However, Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne stated that violating a court order issued on the request of the OIC of Kollupitiya is a punishable offense.

He further stated that the Fort Magistrate's Court has issued this order under the Code of Criminal Procedure to prevent the mobilization of persons to prevent the spread of Covid Nineteen.