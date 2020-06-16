Reduction+in+respiratory+patients+due+to+wearing+of+face+masks+

Respiratory specialist Dr. Dushyantha Medagedara stated that with people opting to wear face masks due to the coronavirus threat, there is a significant drop in respiratory patients.

Total confirmed cases – 1,857



Recovered and discharged – 990

Patients under medical care – 856

Observation in Hospitals – 41

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 76,957