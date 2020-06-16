Over+3+million+lives+saved+with+the+lock+down+in+Europe

Studies have shown that the closure of Europe to prevent the spread of Covid19, has saved millions of lives.

According to a study by the Imperial Science Institute in London, Europe would be in dire straits if those restrictions were not implemented.

This study evaluated data from 11 European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

It has been revealed that the number of Covid 19 deaths in Europe could have risen to over 3.1 million by the 4th May, without the lockdown of countries and with the adherence to health protective measures.

However, Dr Seth Flaxman, of the British study group, said there is a risk of a second coronavirus wave if health precautions are not followed in the reopening of countries.