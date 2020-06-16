North Korea suspend all communications with South Korea - Air balloons with propaganda materiel

North Korea has taken steps to suspend all communications with South Korea.

This was because of the anti-communist propaganda leaflets routed from South Korea to the North.

Teams that flew from North Korea to the South send these leaflets in air balloons with attractive gifts.

However, North Korea said it would make South Korea a hostile state.

Accordingly, telephone lines between the two leaders have been blocked.

North Korea and South Korea communication routes were established in 2018 with the aim of easing the rivalry between the two countries.