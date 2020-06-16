President+reviews+plans+for+restructuring+education+system

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reviewed the present status of the National Education Policy which is being formulated currently.

Members of the Presidential Task Force on Sri Lankan Education updated the President on the current status of the formulation of the National Education Policy at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (June 08).

National Education System is being restructured according to the theme of “Equal learning opportunity for every child” envisaged in the national policy framework, “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”. President Rajapaksa stressed the significance of the new policy as it should be formulated in such a manner that it would be acceptable to everyone since it would affect the country and the future generations.

Recommendations covering from nursery, primary, secondary to higher and vocational education have been presented. The President informed the officials to place the recommendations for a public debate at least 2 months prior to the finalization of the report.



President Rajapaksa further added that recommendations should be disseminated to the public both via print media and electronic media to consult their opinions and include them in the final report.

Presidential Task Force noted that against all odds in the face of the COVID 19 pandemic, online education method has achieved much progress. Despite numerous difficulties at the inception, online system was able to overcome technical issues and succeed. With the growing number of students from both universities and schools, the online education displays the potential for further improvement in the future. The President stressed the need of promoting online education for higher education, based on these data.

The President also instructed to make online arrangements to fill the existing teacher vacancies in English, Mathematics and Science.

All the universities in the country have progressed through online activities. Prof. Sampath Amaratunga, Chairman of the University Grants Commission said that Sri Lanka is ahead of India, Indonesia and Malaysia in online education.

The Chairman further stated that the online education system has received an enthusiastic participation from the students at Faculties of Arts beyond earlier expectations. The Vice Chancellors of the Universities pointed out that this has helped in achieving the President’s objective of imparting knowledge in information technology to students studying in Arts stream.

The students have to wait for nearly two years after Advanced Level examination before they enroll into Universities. In this context, the President has instructed the officials to utilize this duration to teach English language and to develop knowledge of computer technology to all students in the country.

President Rajapaksa also asked for the opinion of the Task Force regarding the possibility of placing the General Education, Higher Education and Vocational Training Ministries under one Ministry. Some experts were of the view that it was an appropriate suggestion.

Ministers Bandula Gunawardena, Dullas Alahapperuma, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of Higher Education Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Education H.M. Chithrananda, representative of the Task Force, Vice Chancellors, Principals and experts on education participated in this discussion.