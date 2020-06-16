The global outbreak of coronavirus has intensified, says the World Health Organization

The global coronavirus pandemic is on the rise, and the World Health Organization has warned not to be complacent with the progress made.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva yesterday, its head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the number of cases reported daily has increased significantly with the escalation of the virus in the American region.

South Asia is also a region that he referred in the expansion of the virus.

More than 100,000 new infections were detected every day in the last 10 days, with 75 percent of them occurring in 10 countries in the US and South Asia.

The total number of new infections reported on Sunday alone is 136,000.

This is the highest number of cases ever reported worldwide in a single day.

The head of the World Health Organization added that although the situation in Europe has improved the spread of the virus has increased globally.