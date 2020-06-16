UAE+is+preparing+for+Mars+exploration

The United Arab Emirates is preparing to launch its first Mars exploration mission on the 14th of July.
The spacecraft, dubbed Amal, is set to arrive in Mars after a seven-month visit.
The unmanned spacecraft will fly off the island of Tanegashima, Japan, using a Japanese rocket.
The Arabian spacecraft, which will travel 493 million kilometers to Mars, will remain there for 687 days, transmitting scientific data to Earth.
