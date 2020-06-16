Annual Festival of the Kannagi Amman Kovil in Wattappalai, Mullaitivu - Air force drops flowers

The final pooja of the annual feast of the Kannagi Amman Kovil in Wattappalai, Mullaitivu was held last evening.

The ceremony is held under the patronage of the Armed Forces and the offering of flowers from the air is carried out by the Air Force every year.

This is carried out on the day of the final pooja after the conclusion of a week-long ceremony.

On the 1st of June the festival began with the lighting of oil lamps with the sea water procession.

The ceremony at the Kovil was initiated on the 1st of last month.

It is customary to commence the annual feast after receiving the sea water from Silawatta area in Mullaitivu and taking the water in a procession and lighting the lamps of the Vattapalai Kannagi Amman Kovil.