I do not accept that the Election Commission is independent- Minister Wimal Weerawansa (Video)

Minister Wimal Weerawansa states that a member of the Elections Commission, Prof Ratnajeevan Hoole has strongly held on to the view that the nomination papers of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa should be rejected during the presidential election.

He made this statement while participating in the ‘Salakuna’ political program telecast on Hiru TV yesterday (08).

The Minister has said that it is no secret that Prof Ratnajeevan Hoole has done so without any legal basis. The Minister further stated that he does not accept that the election commission is independent.