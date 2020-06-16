571+dengue-prone+areas+identified+in+the+Colombo+Municipal+Council+area

A total of 571 dengue-prone areas have been identified in the Colombo Municipal Council area.



This was during a special dengue eradication program from the 4th to the 7th of this month.



Four persons have been charged and 368 red notices were issued.



The police said that 12,383 housing awareness programs have been conducted and 679 public and private institutions have been made aware of the dengue eradication program.



The program was initiated on the instructions of Senior DIG of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.