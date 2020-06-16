Body of woman found floating in Mahaweli River - Relatives locate the body

A body of a woman who had gone missing while bathing in the Mahaweli River has been recovered by the Nawalapitiya Police.

The body of a 44-year-old woman, Zahiru Nisha, a resident of Jayasundaraowita, Nawalapitiya, was discovered floating on the Bawwagama area.

It is said that the woman who left the house at about 6.00 am this morning (09) had gone to bathe in the Mahaweli River.

Nisha's relatives had informed the Nawalapitiya police after they recognised the body of the deceased floating in the river when they commenced a search realising that she was missing since morning.

The body of the deceased woman was found floating in the Bawwagama area of ​​the Mahaweli River, about 2 km downstream from the Jayasundarawita area of ​​the Mahaweli River.

Nawalapitiya Police stated that the body will be sent to the Nawalapitiya Base Hospital for a post-mortem examination.