The Wildlife Officer of Rawana Ella has discovered a 10-year-old male cat known as the “Kola Diviya” who was trapped in a snare in a tea plantation in the Malwatta area in Bandarawela today. The large spotted fishing cat had died.

The “kola diviya’ had been killed by the snare set up by the farmers in the area.

It is reported that the cat was already dead when the wild life official visited the place.

Haputale wildlife officials are conducting further investigations into the death of another spotted cat at the Calaban Estate in Haputale last night.

On several occasions there have been reports of leopards who died after getting caught in snares in Bandarawela and Haputale.