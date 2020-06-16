Dengue - 20,355 cases reported this year - dengue eradication program in 6 districts

Director of the Dengue Eradication Unit, Dr. Anura Jayasekara stated that with the increase risk of dengue, a dengue eradication program will be implemented in six districts including Colombo.

He further stated that due to the increase in the number of mosquitoes this month there is an increased risk of dengue spreading.

Currently, the highest number of patients were reported from Colombo, Ratnapura and Kandy districts.

The number of dengue cases reported so far this year is 20,355 and 86 cases have been reported so far this month.

The highest number of patients were reported from the Kandy District last month with 206 cases.

The Dengue Prevention Unit stated that 202 patients were reported from Ratnapura District and 181 from Colombo District.