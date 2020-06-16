Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - Maulvi of the mosque where the Dehiwela Tropical inn bomber prayed gives evidence

Mansoor Mohammed Raflaan, the Maulvi of the Mosque on Ebenezer Road, Dehiwela, where Jamail Mohammed who detonated the bomb at Tropical inn prayed before the attack, gave evidence before the Presidential Commission appointed to probe into the Easter Attacks.

The Presidential Commission questioned the Maulvi about what he saw in Kattankudy when he went to the Oluvil University.

Witness testifying before the commission said that date palm trees were planted in the middle isle of the road in the town and that some shops had Arabic signages.

The Presidential Commission has asked whether the area has been perceived as an area of ​​Saudi Arabia.

The witness stated that he got such a feeling when he saw the date palm trees.