Schools will reopen for students on July 6 - opening in four stages - 7.30 am - 3.30 pm for grades 10-13

Schools will reopen for students on July 6 in stages according to the Education Minister.



The Minister of Education states that the school holidays will end on June 29 and schools will be opened in four stages.



The Minister of Education stated that principals, teachers, non-academic staff and school management board should visit the school on June 29.



Addressing a media briefing held today (09) the Minister stated that schools will commence from 6th July.



6 July - Grades 13, 11 and 5 will start school and close on July 17th



20 July - Grades 12 and 10 will start school and close on July 24th



27 July - Will be open for Grades 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9.



The Minister of Education stated that the date of opening of schools for students in Grade 1 and 2 has not yet been decided.



School time table /open times



7.30am - 3.30 pm - for grades 10,11,12,13



7.30am - 11.30 am - for grades 3 & 4



7.30am - 12.00 noon - for grade 5









