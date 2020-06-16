A/L from 7th September to 2 Oct - Scholarship exams on Sep 13

Advanced level examinations
The GCE Advanced Level Examination will commence on 7th September and will conclude on 2nd October.
The GCE Advanced Level Examination was scheduled to begin on August 5.
Scholarship exam
The Minister of Education stated that the scholarship examination will be held on the 13th of September.
