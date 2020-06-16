Peratugami leader Kumar Gunaratnam among those arrested - 39 arrested for violating court order

Police have arrested 39 members of the Frontline Socialist Party, including its organizing secretary Kumar Gunaratnam.



This was while in preparation for a protest near the US embassy in Colombo, defying court orders.



The Frontline Socialist Party yesterday was issued a court order preventing protests infront or near the US embassy.



The protest was organized in conjunction with protests against racism in the US over the death of an unarmed black man and a white police officer.