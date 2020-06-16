Court+order+prevents+protests+in+Beruwala+seeking+the+release+of+Rajitha

The Kalutara Magistrate's Court has issued an injunction preventing an agitation organized in front of the Beruwala Co-operative.

The Movement for the Protection of Democracy had organized the protest demanding the release of former MP Rajitha Senaratne.

The Beruwala Police had informed the Kalutara Magistrate's Court that the order was issued under the Criminal Procedure Code to prevent people from rallying to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

Our regional correspondent stated that the protest was dispersed after the court order was handed over to the protestors this morning.