Dates fixed for the hearing of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda's case

The three-member High Court bench today ordered the hearing of the case filed by the Attorney General against 9 intelligence officers regarding the abduction and disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda to commence on the 02nd of September.

The case was taken up before a three-judge bench comprising Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Gihan Kulatunga.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris stated that the trial is to be commenced by obtaining evidence from the first witness, Sandya Eknaligoda.

Also, Sub-Inspector Premathilake, who is the fifty third witness in the case, was also ordered to give evidence.

In addition, attorneys representing the defendants 2 and 4 of the case stated that they would be produced at the next hearing.

The Attorney General has filed a case against nine persons including Lieutenant Colonel Shammi Arjun Kumararatne, who was the commanding officer of the Giritale Army Camp, on 17 charges including the abduction and disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.