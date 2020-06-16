Chinese debt relief decision next week - Sri Lanka does not belong to the 77 countries that China has agreed to provide debt relief

The Embassy of China in Sri Lanka says that a decision could be taken in the coming week regarding financial assistance to mitigate the economic damage caused to Sri Lanka by the Covid 19 global pandemic.



A spokesperson for the ministry stated that discussions between the two parties are ongoing.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also addressed this issue during a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.



China recently agreed to provide debt relief to 77 developing countries that are experiencing economic difficulties in the wake of the Covid 19 Global pandemic.



The Embassy of China said that Sri Lanka does not belong to those countries.



However, China said it was ready to assist in rebuilding the country's economy due to its close economic cooperation with Sri Lanka