The attention of the country was drawn to two twin brothers Rusiru Deshan Manatunga and Isuru Heshan Manatunga, who secured university entrance from the Kegalle district at the A / L examination last year securing the 4th and 5th position in the district ranking.

However, there is a sad report circulating on social media about the death of one of the brothers.

According to hospital sources, Isuru Heshan Manatunga died this afternoon while being treated at the ICU of the Kegalle Hospital.