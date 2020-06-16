Committee+appointed+to+revise+the+work+times+of+Public+and+Private+sector+employees+

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has appointed a special committee to look into revising the work times of the private and public sector employees. The intention is to ease the traffic congestion especially in the morning. Therefore, a revision of arrival times to work has been suggested.

The President made this announcement at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

The President has said that this step should be taken to minimize the heavy traffic congestion in Colombo and other cities.

A special meeting was held today at the Ministry of Transport Services under the patronage of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera to implement the directives given by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

A new committee has been appointed to look at revising the work times of private and public sector employees. The committee is headed by an Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Services.

Representatives of the National Transport Commission, SLTB, Railway Department and Provincial Road Passenger Transport Authority and several other institutes have been appointed to the commitee.

The committee is to submit its recommendations regarding the revision of office hours to the Minister in charge of the subject within three days. These recommendations should be forwarded to the Ministry of Public Administration for further study.

It is also reported that the National Transport Commission is scheduled to conduct a survey regarding this matter.

It is also reported that steps will be taken to resolve the conflict between school times and office hours.