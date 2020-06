A retired Navy officer has been arrested for obstructing the duties of a police officer in the Waskaduwa - Dediyawala area.

According to a complaint lodged at the women's bureau of the Kalutara North Police against the wife and daughter of the retired Navy officer, the police officer has gone to his house to inform them to come to the police station.

The police said that the retired Navy officer had scolded and tried to assault the police officer during this time.