Catholic+schools+will+also+be+open+for+students+from+6th+July+

National Catholic Education Director Ivan Perera says that steps will be taken to open Catholic schools along with the public schools that will be opened.

Addressing a press conference held at the Ministry of Education today, Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma stated that the decision has been taken to open schools in four stages from June 29.

Therefore, principals, teachers, non-academic staff and school management board should come to school.

The Minister of Education stated that principals, teachers, non-academic staff and school management board should visit the school on June 29.



Addressing a media briefing held today (09) the Minister stated that schools will commence from 6th July.



6 July - Grades 13, 11 and 5 will start school and close on July 17th



20 July - Grades 12 and 10 will start school and close on July 24th



27 July - Will be open for Grades 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9.



The Minister of Education stated that the date of opening of schools for students in Grade 1 and 2 has not yet been decided.



Meanwhile the education department has stated the school times as follows;



School time table /open times (for government schools)



7.30am - 3.30 pm - for grades 10,11,12,13



7.30am - 11.30 am - for grades 3 & 4



7.30am - 12.00 noon - for grade 5