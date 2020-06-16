Applications+for+the+National+Information+and+Communication+Technology+Championship+Competition+extended+till+June+30

It has been decided to extend the deadline for applications to register for the National ICT Champions Competition until June 30, 2020.

The competition is being held for the 12th consecutive year in collaboration with the Information and Communication Technology Branch of the Ministry of Education, the Information Technology Industry Board of Sri Lanka, the Computer Society of Sri Lanka and the Computer Studies Division of the University of Colombo.

Meanwhile, the deadline for accepting creations for the competition has been extended until July 31.

The competition is organized in three main divisions, the National Level School Software Competition (NSSC) is organized by the Sri Lanka Computer Association, the Teachers Competition is organized by the Ministry of Education and the Young Computer Scientists Competition is organized by the Sri Lanka Information Technology Industry Board.