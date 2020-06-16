One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,858

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 1,858 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-09 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 1,858
Recovered and discharged – 1,057
Patients under medical care – 790
New Cases for the day – 01*
Observation in Hospitals – 74
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 78,723