Preferential numbers of candidates released - Mahinda from Kurunegala, Ranil, Sajith and Anura from Colombo

The government printing press issued a special gazette notification today.

The extraordinary gazette notification No. 2179/7 - TUESDAY, JUNE 09, 2020 indicating the preferential numbers of candidates contesting the forthcoming parliamentary elections was issued today (09).

The order in which the name of each recognized Political Party and the distinguishing number of each Independent Group and the symbol allotted to each such Party or Group appearing in the ballot paper of each such Electoral District shall be in the same order as given in the Schedule; and the names of candidates (as indicated by the candidates) of each recognized Political Party or Independent Group, placed in alphabetical order in accordance with the Sinhala alphabet, nominated for election as Members of Parliament from each such Electoral District and the preferential number assigned to each candidate, are as specified in the Schedule.

The situation of the polling station or stations for each of the polling districts in each such Electoral District, and the particular polling stations reserved for female voters, if any, are aslo specified in the Schedule.

The Election Commission stated that following the publication of the gazette notification, preferential numbers were issued through the District Returning Officers.

According to the gazette notification, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is contesting the general election under the Kurunegala district while the UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is contesting from the Colombo district.

Sajith Premadasa, the leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, is contesting from the Colombo District for the general election.

In addition, the leader of the SLFP, former President Maithripala Sirisena is contesting from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna for the Polonnaruwa District.

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also contesting the general election under the Colombo District.

According to the gazette notification issued today, the highest number of recognized political parties and independent groups are contesting from Digamadulla district. Twenty political parties and 34 independent groups will contest for the district.

According to the Gazette notification, Gampaha has the highest number of polling centers with 1,173 centres. The highest number of candidates are contesting from the Colombo District with 924. The lowest number of candidates which is 152 are contesting from the Polonnaruwa District.

According to the Gazette notification, the total number of candidates contesting for the 22 electoral districts in the country is 7,452.

Addressing a media briefing today the Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the Elections Commission will meet tomorrow and discuss the date of the elections.



The candidates and the numbers according to party and district is given below;



Click here for the preferential numbers for each candidate