Vice+Chancellor+of+the+Ocean+University+visit+Mount+Lavinia+beach+

Vice Chancellor of the Ocean University Professor Nalin Ratnayake stated that there is a connection between the beach nourishment project of Mount Lavinia and the waste that has accumulated.

The Vice Chancellor made this statement after making an observatory visit to the Mount Lavinia beach in response to a request made by the Police Environment Division and a team of experts from the University of Mt. Lavinia.

The Coast Conservation Authority stated that the coastal area was recently dumped with plastic and polythene waste and weighing between 15 to 20 tons.

The waste was handed over to the Western Province Solid Waste Authority for recycling.

However, the Vice Chancellor of the Ocean University Professor Nalin Ratnayake stated that the beach slope has not been properly prepared due to the sand nourishment project.

However, the Hiru correspondent stated that a team of experts from the Ocean University have taken sand and water samples from Mount Lavinia.