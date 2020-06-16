The protest held, defying court orders that resulted in the arrest of 42 members of the Frontline socialist party including Kumar Gunaratnam (Video)

42 members of the Frontline Socialist Party including the organizing secretary of the party, Kumar Gunaratnam were arrested by the police today while preparing for a protest near the US embassy in Colombo, defying court orders.

They had organized the demonstration in protest against the racism that has erupted around the world over the death of an American black man at the hands of a white police officer.

However, a court order was issued yesterday preventing the protests being held today.

When they were ready to stage the protest, defying the court orders, the police took measures to arrest the protesters.

Our correspondent stated that a clash broke out between the police and representatives of the Frontline Socialist Party at this time.

Thereafter 42 members of the group were arrested.

Among them were Kumar Gunaratnam, the organizing secretary of the Frontline Socialist Party, members of the Politburo, Duminda Nagamuwa, Sujith Kuruwita, and Ven. Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero and lawyer Nuwan Bopage.

Frontline Socialist Party organizing secretary Kumar Gunaratnam was arrested by a team of policemen while he was speaking to the media near Colombo Town Hall.