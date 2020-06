The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has increased to 1057.

This morning 67 patients were discharged from the hospital.

The number of coronavirus infections reported in Sri Lanka is 1858 with only one person reported today.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe speaking to the media in Ragama said that the coronavirus spread could increase if the health sector guidelines and directions given are not followed.