This is the sad story of the town of Badulla, which has been polluted by garbage for years.

During the reign of King Rajasinghe II, the Badulu Wewa was built increasing the beauty of Badulla.

According to the historical sources, there were horse races around the lake during the British rule.

The fate of the Badulu Wewa with such a colourful history is tragic.

Instead of the beautiful tank that existed a few decades ago, it now houses a stinking garbage dump.